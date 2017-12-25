Ashley Graham Models Christmas Cheer in Instagram Photo

Ashley Graham is feeling the Christmas cheer!

The model gave fans a peek inside her holiday festivities with a shining Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Merry Christmas to you!” she wished all her followers as she struck a pose beside a shimmering white Christmas tree.

She dressed for the occasion in a sheer dark ensemble that featured a green velvet skirt adorned with metallic studs to compliment her curves. She completed the look with simple strappy sandals.

While Graham looks cozy for the holiday, she has been spending most of her time on the beach or in the desert lately. In recent weeks she has flooded social media with gorgeous photos from her travels in sunny spots around the globe.

She even teased fans with a new music video promoting Swimsuits for All. Beat the chill of a white Christmas with this jet ski and bikini-filled clip.