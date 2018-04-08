Ashley Graham Gets Lippy With ‘Boss’ Snapshot

Ashley Graham is flaunting her boss status on her latest Instagram photo.

The model took to the social media platform to showcase her body, while rocking a red bold lip, messy hair and a black and red dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a boss in a skirt,” Graham wrote on the caption along with a red kiss emoji.

Graham is a regular on Instagram, sharing her workout routines as well as upcoming photo shoots with her more than 6 million followers.

Graham made history back in 2016 by becoming the first “plus-size” model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. However, Graham doesn’t care much for the label of being “plus-size.”

“Does any woman really just come in and say ‘I’m a plus-size woman’?” Graham asked in an Associated Press interview as she promoted her new book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like.

“Maybe as a defense mechanism or maybe as a way to kind of cope with fitting into society but… I just think it’s divise,” Graham continued.

Since gracing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Graham has appeared on numerous shows and covers such as America’s Nest Top Model and Vogue.

Despite her frustrations over the term, Graham also said she’s happy with the direction the fashion and modeling worlds are headed.

“I think what’s really great is the fashion industry has really said, ‘You know what, we’re about inclusion right now,’” Graham said. “We’ve had the body era. We’ve had the waif era, now here we are in the inclusivity era and it’s race, it’s age, it’s gender, it’s size.”

Graham pushed that message of inclusivity further in February when she did a photo shoot with her 53-year-old mother Linda Graham to promote her body-positive swimsuit line, Swimsuits For all.

Graham said in an interview with Vogue it was a new experience for her.

“I had never put on a string bikini. Ever,” Linda said, saying she prefers a bit more modesty.

“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” Graham said regarding the shoot. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend — at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”