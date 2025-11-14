‘Arrow’ Star Katherine McNamara Gets Emotional Reflecting on Life and Career Ahead of 30th Birthday (Exclusive)

Katherine McNamara is getting candid about her career.

The Arrow star spoke to PopCulture.com about her new CW film Montana Mavericks, which is coming at an interesting time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The romantic comedy, premiering on Sunday, marks McNamara’s latest project and it’s coming at a special time in the actress’ life. Montana Mavericks premieres just about a week before McNamara’s 30th birthday on Nov. 22, which comes just five days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. While she has a lot of reasons to celebrate, she admitted that she won’t necessarily be celebrating, as she will be working.

(Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) KATHERINE MCNAMARA

“I’m going to be in a different country filming an action movie, so I will be likely covered in bruises and very exhausted, but having the time of my life,” McNamara confessed. “And honestly, I couldn’t ask for anything better. I am really looking forward to doing things in the coming year and the coming decade.”

With the big 3-0 birthday coming up, McNamara reflected on the last decade of her life, saying, “My 20s have been full of experiences and friendships, and I’m getting emotional talking about this, things I’ve been so grateful for. And I’ve grown a lot,” she shared. “I’ve become a completely different person, and I think the next decade, I hope, has as much growth in store. And I think being able to kinda kick off that decade kicking butt on a movie set and doing what I love, what I feel so lucky to be able to do for a living, I think it’s kinda the perfect way.”

Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara — Photo: David Brown

Even though McNamara will not be able to celebrate some pretty big upcoming milestones the way she wants, it sounds like she wouldn’t trade it for the world. She’s been acting since the late ‘00s and hasn’t slowed down since then. McNamara is staying booked and busy, and it will be exciting to see what she has up her sleeve and how her 30s will be even better than her 20s.

Meanwhile, McNamara’s next project and last one to air before she turns 30 will be the new romantic comedy film Montana Mavericks, premiering on The CW on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The film is inspired by the Harlequin novels of the same name, and is one of six Harlequin movies airing on the network.