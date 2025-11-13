Katherine McNamara Reveals if She’d Return to ‘Arrow’ and ‘Shadowhunters’ (Exclusive)

Katherine McNamara is getting real about an Arrow or Shadowhunters comeback.

The actress spoke to PopCulture.com about her new romantic comedy Montana Mavericks, as well as two of her best-known roles.

McNamara starred as Clary Fairchild on Freeform’s Shadowhunters, based on the novel series The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare. The series ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2018 and was given an extra two episodes following its cancellation so it can have a somewhat proper conclusion. She then went on to star on The CW’s Arrow as Mia Smoak, Oliver and Felicity’s daughter from the future. McNamara starred in the eighth and final season after recurring in Season 7.

She was also set to star in a potential spinoff, Green Arrow & the Canaries, with Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, but the show never moved forward. When asked if she’d ever want to revisit Arrow, McNamara said she would “100%” if given the chance. And she feels the same way about Shadowhunters.

“If anything, Clary or Mia Smoak, again, anywhere ever, I would do it in a heartbeat,” McNamara admitted. “I’m hoping that since Ezra Miller crossed over into our world and Grant Gustin crossed over there, there’s a world in which, when James Gunn needs a Mia Smoak at some point, James Gunn needs a Green Arrow, he can just give me a call.”

“I would love to see the next chapter in the world of Shadowhunters, because that world and those characters have such a rich history, and there’s so much more we could have explored if we had the opportunity,” she continued.

Both Arrow and Shadowhunters have pretty good reasons for returning. Since Green Arrow & the Canaries never went to series, the story that the backdoor pilot started never finished, and Shadowhunters fans are still hoping for more. That being said, McNamara raises a good point when it comes to Arrow. Ezra Miller made a surprise cameo as The Flash during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and with the DC Universe being reset, it’s always possible that one of these days, the Arrowverse will make a comeback in whatever way, shape, or form.

There are always reboots and revivals happening these days, so there’s no telling whether Shadowhunters or Arrow will ever get that treatment. If anything, fans can watch Shadowhunters on Hulu and Arrow on Netflix.