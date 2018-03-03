Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Sues Impostor Allegedly Posing as Her for Oscar Tickets

Armie Hammer‘s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is taking action after a woman used her name to ge an invite to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party.

According to TMZ, Chambers filed a lawsuit against Diana Roque Ellis, who used an email address to make it look like she was Chambers to get an invitation to the exclusive party.

Chambers claims Ellis impersonated her, and asked the Vanity Fair party planners if she and Hammer could take an extra guest to the party. That extra guest’s name was “Diana Ellis.”

Ellis even got Hammer’s home address to make the email look more authentic, according to the lawsuit.

The Vanity Fair team figured out something was amiss because Ellis said she would be arriving separately from Hammer and Chambers. Ellis even asked for a separate invitation to be sent directly to her, Chambers claims.

Chambers wants damages for “misappropriation” of her name and wants Ellis barred from ever using Chambers’ name again.

Hammer and Chambers have been traveling the world to promote Call My By Your Name, the Oscar-nominated film Hammer stars in, for more than a year. While her husband is making movies, Chambers runs her company Bird Bakery, which has two locations in Texas. Chambers ran the business on the road, even while they lived in Italy during filming.

“It starts so early. Every single year, you think, ‘We’ll have a week before,’” Chambers told W Magazine of awards season. “And then you realize that the events start on the Sunday before the Oscars, so you really have just no time at all. But it’s exciting. I feel like everyone is running around like crazy people in this town.”

Hammer and Chambers have been married since 2010. They have two children together, Harper and Ford.

“I’m in Texas basically every other week. Now that we have our second location, I was joking that I’m splitting my time between my two children and my two bakeries — and my 103 employees that I also feel deserve my full attention,” Chambers told W Magazine. “So I have 105 additional children. But it is definitely a challenge and I couldn’t do it without my team. I’m so passionate about it, and its a part of my heart.”

The 90th Academy Awards are Sunday on ABC. Call Me By Your Name is up for four Oscars, including Best Picture.