Ariel Winter And Boyfriend Levi Meaden Get Tatted Up On Snapchat

Ariel Winter stepped out on the town again tonight and is bringing home some fresh ink. the Modern Family actress took to Snapchat to show off her and boyfriend Levi Meaden receiving new tattoos on Wednesday night.

In a series of video uploaded to Winter’s Snapchat story, the body positivity advocate shows a couple of her friends getting tattoos at a shop. She then shows off Meaden in the chair getting a tattoo on his hand.

However, Winter wasn’t going to be left out of the fun. She’s soon sitting in the tattoo chair herself getting a tattoo on her forearm.

The artwork is of a snake or snake skeleton (It’s a bit hard to differentiate in the photo.). It’s slender and not huge, but it does take up about half of her left forearm.

She debuted the design with a photo that also showed off her black-painted nails and white kicks.

Meadan hasn’t shared his ink yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the happy couple didn’t get similar designs.

The 19-year-old actress has been dating Meaden for just more than six months. Meaden is an up-and-coming actor in his own right.

He’s had roles on The 100, The Killing, iZombie and Legends of Tomorrow. He’s also a series regular on Syfy’s Aftermath, and he’ll also appear in the upcoming film Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The couple recently spent an evening at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blue Diamond Gala last week. The two chronicled that evening on Snapchat, as well. She showed off Meaden’s sharp style and her own red-carpet wear in a series of videos.

In addition to her always interesting social media presence, Winter is slated to return to the recently renewed Modern Family for two more seasons.