Ariel Winter Flashes Her Newest Tattoo Before Date Night With Boyfriend

Ariel Winter is continuing to flaunt her brand new ink as the Modern Family star took to Instagram on Thursday to share another pic of her wrist tat before going on a date with her beau Levi Meaden.

New ink @_dr_woo_ 🎉 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The 19-year-old actress posted the snap with the caption: “New ink @_dr_woo_.”

The image shows Ariel Winter holding up her left arm to display a new snake tattoo on her wrist as she posed in a narrow hallway. The ABC star was photographed sporting a sheer green crop top that exposed her lacy bra and gave a glimpse at her tummy. She paired the top with high-waisted black pants and nerdy chic glasses. To complete her look, Ariel pulled her long red locks into a high ponytail.

Earlier this week, the body positivity advocate shared several videos on Snapchat that showed her and Levi getting matching tattoos. After posting videos of her friends getting inked up, it was Ariel and Levi’s turn. She went on to post images that showed her ring finger pressed up against her boyfriend’s ring finger giving a peek at their new artwork.

Ariel’s tattoo is a block of cheese, and 29-year-old Levi got a jar of peanut butter etched on his finger. After getting the small tats on their fingers, the lovebirds kept the ink flowing as they both went on to get another small half heart on their hands. Winter captioned the pic: “Me nbae.”

Earlier this year, Ariel revealed that she and her boyfriend, who is 10 years her senior, are living together in her L.A. mansion. The news drew criticism from many of Winter’s haters, but she seems unfazed by the negative comments she received on social media.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say they can say,” she said according to Daily Mail. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it’s great.”

Even though she has received critical comments about her relationship with Levi, Ariel isn’t afraid to put on a public display of affection with her Pacific Rim: Uprising actor boyfriend. This past weekend she revealed a photo that showed her laying a smooch on Levi at a red carpet event. See the snap here.