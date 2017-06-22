Does This Twitter User Prove A Point About Ariel Winter’s Photos?

As many of Ariel Winter’s social media followers are well aware, the Modern Family star frequently posts scantily-clad photos on the Internet. While the 19-year-old actress is free to do so as she pleases, one Twitter user believes that sharing skin-filled snaps on Instagram may be hypocritical.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user with the handle @KekReddington re-posted one of Ariel’s pics that shows her in a thong bottom bikini and bending over to put her booty on full display. The Twitter user wrote: “April Winters says women are over sexualized then posts pics like these…wth?”

The user clearly meant Ariel Winter, not April Winters. However, the comment ignited a conversation about whether or not the Dog Years star is upholding a double standard about being “over-sexualized.” The Twitter user’s comment begged the question of whether Winter was being hypocritical in slamming the media for sexualizing her but at the same time posting photos online that leave little to the imagination.

Despite what this particular Twitter user may believe, one thing is clear: Ariel Winter does not care what people think anymore.

Ariel underwent breast reduction surgery, and one of the reasons she decided to do so was because she felt like the media was over-sexualizing her at the time. During an interview with Glamour magazine back in 2015, the actress opened up about the salacious headlines written about her cleavage before having the procedure.

“That’s pretty much all I was known for and that upset me,” she said. “It made me feel really uncomfortable because as women in the industry, we are totally over sexualized and treated like objects. Every article that has to do with me on a red carpet always had to do with ‘Ariel Winter’s Crazy Cleavage!’ or ‘Ariel Winter Shows Huge Boobs at an Event!’ That’s all people would recognize me by, not, ‘Oh, she does great work on Modern Family.’”

The actress has been open in the past about how she plans to post whatever she wants despite the backlash.

“I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did,” she said during an interview withRefinery29. “I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself.”

Even though Ariel Winter seems quite confident in her appearance in posting racy snaps, she admits that she isn’t always so sure of herself.

“It’s hard to be positive about your body all the time. I know because I’m honest about my insecurities that people think I’m 100% positive about my body all the time, but I’m not,” she said. “I get really uncomfortable, too. I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”