Ariel Winter Moves to the Neon Beat in Instagram Video

Ariel Winter took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself moving to a beat in a bright neon glow.

In the clip, Winter appears to be standing in front of a concrete wall wearing a pair of denim short-shorts and a white crop-top.

All around her is a bright blue neon glow that she is noticeably moving her leg to. The video may have been shot using Instagram’s Boomerang app.

Winter also seems to be wearing a lanyard of some kind, so it’s possible that the clip was shot while she was attending a concert.

While there is no confirmation as to where she actually was during this video, the Modern Family star recently hit a film festival red carpet donning a black dress with a plunging neckline that dared to bare quite a lot.

Winter and her actor boyfriend Levi Meaden stepped out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January and the actress was photographed in the stylish gown that also featured a thigh-high slit in the front.

She completed the look with a matching pair of black high heels and added a little color by sporting blue fingernails.

Meaden also looked very fashionable in a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie. You can see all the photos here at the Daily Mail.

Winter is not one to be invested in hearing about her fashion choices from critics and she’s fired back at them for their critiques on many occasions.

In an Instagram photo Winter posted last year, the young actress was wearing a lacy top and a pair of “booty” shorts. This apparently set off a chain of criticisms from her followers.

Responding, Winter wrote on Twitter, “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone,” she continued.

Winter has dealt with fashion and body shame critics in the past, so she shot back, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

The 19-year-old also took up the defense of other girls who’ve suffered unsolicited criticism, saying, “Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays.”

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she concluded.