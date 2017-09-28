Ariel Winter Blasts News Outlet for Interviewing Her Estranged Mom

Ariel Winter is blasting Inside Edition for their interview with her estranged mother, Crystal Workman. The Modern Family actress spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Feeling sad for @InsideEdition that they have nothing else to report on, and that they feel the need to allow a mother to bash her daughter. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 27, 2017

“Feeling sad for [Inside Edition] that they have nothing else to report on, and that they feel the need to allow a mother to bash her daughter,” she Tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moments before, the 19-year-old actress wrote, “If someone loves and cares about you, they tell you to your face and are right beside you, not on television telling everyone else.”

Winter’s mother, Workman, recently appeared in an interview with Inside Edition in which she fired back at her estranged daughter, who earlier claimed that Workman made her wear revealing outfits as a child.

Workman said Winter is making up information for attention and “headlines.”

“She continues to attack me,” Workman said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Winter told The Hollywood Reporter that she was dressed in “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen,” as early as age 7, but Workman doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t know what she is talking about,” Workman said. “I really don’t.”

Winter also told THR that “When I was 12…If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”

Workman said she would “absolutely not” have allowed her young daughter to do a nude scene, “not in a million years.”

After Inside Edition suggested that Winter wears “revealing” outfits now because of the way she says she was raised, Workman said, “That’s ridiculous. She’s just lying.”

Workman and Winter have been estranged for years, ever since Winter took her mother to court at age 14 for emotional and physical abuse. As a result, Winter was placed under legal guardianship of her sister.

Winter claimed that Workman subjected Winter to a “very, very restricted” diet, but again, Workman says Winter’s claims are untrue, despite the fact that a former teacher of Winter’s backed up her claims. (“I would order a couple lunches in my name so Ariel could eat one of them. I could tell she was hungry,” the teacher said.)

Workman said that Winter’s comments about her mother are only for the attention she has since received.

“I think she wants the headlines, I think she craves the attention and it if it means throwing your mother under the bus and breaking her heart, she’s going to do it,” she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arielwinter