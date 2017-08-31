Ariel Winter Has 'First Stampede' With Boyfriend Levi Meaden’s Family

Ariel Winter is enjoying quality time with her boyfriend Levi Meaden's family this week. Her actor beau's relatives apparently treated the Modern Family star to her first "stampede," and Winter took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family 💖 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The 19-year-old actress shared the snap with the caption, "First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family!"

The image shows Winter sporting a pink crop top along with barely-there Daisy Duke shorts and cowboy boots. The eye-catching ensemble exposed her stomach and accentuated her cleavage. To complete the outfit, the Dog Years star rocked a white cowboy hat and carried a white purse.

Winter was photographed seated with one of her boyfriend's family members, possibly his mother. The two shot a smile at the camera while proudly wearing their country-themed outfits.

Winter clearly survived the "stampede" as she took to Instagram on Monday to give a birthday shout out to her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara, who turned 45.

"Happy birthday @sofiavergara!!!!!!!! Love you," she wrote.

The image shows the co-stars caught in a candid moment sharing a laugh as they each held an exotic bird in their arms.

Happy birthday @sofiavergara!!!!!!! Love you❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

In the past, Winter has credited Vergara with being one of the most influential women in her life.

"Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem," she said.

"I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started [Modern Family], I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt—I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it," she said.

"Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online," she added.

She continued by saying, "I had a great role model in Sofia [Vergara] growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like. She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, 'Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,' or 'Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.'"