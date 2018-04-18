Ariel Winter Douses Internet Troll Who Called Her ‘Thirsty’

Ariel Winter is not holding back when it comes to Internet trolls.

The Modern Family star joined the rest of the cast at the For Your Consideration event for the series Monday night in Hollywood and shares a group pic with some of them, including Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

First reported by Entertainment Tonight, Hyland posted the adorable “family” group shot and one of her followers to issue with Winter’s appearance.

“Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time,” the user wrote in the comments section.

Winter did not take the comment lightly, writing, “I’m SO thirsty!!! Haven’t had water in hours. God I can’t believe you can tell I’m dehydrated from this pic :/ :/.”

The actress is known for clapping back at her Instagram haters. In January 2016, she fired back at those criticizing her graduation dress, which showed her cleavage, telling them to “get a hobby”.

Winter took to social media last week to show off a stunning sequined dress, emphasizing her cleavage.

The actress also attended Coachella over the weekend, telling Entertainment Tonight she did not have the patience to stay for the headliners.

“Oh, I’m a grandma, so I go for a very little amount of time and I see the people I want to see,” she said. “I really wanted to see Beyonce and I wanted to see Eminem, but I’ve seen Beyonce and Eminem multiple times before and I will see them again, but bearing that line after the headliner at Coachella is just not for me. I dip right before.”

She did, however, make time to see Cardi B’s set.

“I love her more than anything,” she gushed. “She slayed my soul. I pushed through crowds for her that’s for sure. And then I was like, ‘It’s time. I gotta go.’”

The actress also discussed the future of Modern Family, revealing she’d be up for a spinoff series featuring the kids on the show.

“Yeah, I think that would be amazing,” Winter said of the spinoff. “I don’t know how we would survive without the adults, though. I mean, not as our characters, but just together. We’re just so much of a family. It would be incredible. I think it’s nice to see the characters evolve and all of our characters started so young, and now we’re grown up, and so I think it would be nice to see where our characters could go without the adults. It would be hard.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET