Ariel Winter Fans Split Over Controversial Donald Trump Jokes

Ariel Winter recently made headlines with some controversial jokes about Donald Trump, and even her fans have been split over the comments.

The main joke in question was one regarding President Trump and the allegations that he had some rather unique bedroom-related interests.

“Just laughed my a— off making up a joke that the Don’s ‘hair’ is yellow because of his habit of getting golden showered,” the Modern Family actress wrote on Twitter.

Many of her fans found humor in the joke and let her know by tweeting back to her and including their own jokes as well.

“You would be correct, through out time, urine has been used in making yellow dyes…. So it stands to reason the yellow hair comes from somewhere,” one fan joked.

“[Laughing out loud] your (sic) so funny. I love your sense of humor,” someone else said.

Not everyone liked Winter’s joke, however, as some of her followers took issue with it and made their opinions known.

“That’s the best you could come up with?…. comedy is dead,” one critic commented, later adding, “Well, at least he won’t cut off his hair for getting ‘bodyshamed’ by random people on the internet.”

Later, Winter took to Twitter again to defend her joke, saying that “having a sense of humor in this country really is dead.”

“By the way— BOTH the left and the right are seriously extreme right now,” she added. “I don’t hate Donald Trump because of which party I belong to, I hate him because I think he is an absolute joke.”

Unsurprisingly, her follow-up explanation has also instigated a lot of conversation, with some agreeing with her take and others feeling like her initial joke still crossed a line.