Ariel Winter Turns Heads on the Red Carpet

Ariel Winter hit the red carpet on Wednesday night with her beau Levi Meaden and the Modern Family star stunned in a black sequined mini-dress.

The 19-year-old actress’ getup featured a plunging neckline that went down to her navel, completing her look with black pumps and earrings.

Winter’s 30-year-old boyfriend matched her in an all-black suit.

The couple got glammed up for the LaPalme magazine party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, California, according to Entertainment Tonight. Winter is gracing the cover of one of the publication’s fall covers as well as Twilight alum Peter Facinelli.

During an interview with the publication, Winter explained that she has other interests other than starring in an ABC sitcom. She just started college this fall and says that she has considered becoming a lawyer or running for office in the future.

“I’ve thought about going into politics, although it’s not at the forefront of my mind,” she said. “It’s one step at a time, for sure.”

As for Winter, a break from the media spotlight might be just what the doctor ordered. Earlier this year, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what it has been like to grow up in the public eye.

“A lot of people, when they want to go into their adult careers and transition over, pushed in a way and tried to make people believe they were an adult instead of letting it happen naturally in their work,” she said. “Part of being an adult is just living and making your own choices and being who you are. That’s it.”

