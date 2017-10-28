Ariel Winter Gets ‘Cheeky’ With Halloween Costume

Modern Family star Ariel Winter did not play coy when it came to being cheeky with her Halloween costume this year.

The 19-year-old ABC sitcom actress celebrated Halloween on Friday evening with her 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden at Just Jared’s 6th Annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

The couple went for a his-and-hers look with similar black-and-white skeleton makeup, but different costumes.

Winter wore a skeleton-print leotard with black fishnet stockings and black thigh-high boots, which she paired with a tight, slicked back hairdo. The icing on the cake with her costume was the skeletal unicorn purse.

On the contrary, her boyfriend kept it monochromatic in a black tattered shirt, matching pants and black boots.

Winter and Meaden have been dating for just under a year now and living together since last November. In April, Winter opened up about her relationship with Meaden, with whom she shares an 11-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she said during an interview with Maxim.

“Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being,” Winter said.

Photo credit: Twitter / @AzzuroHair