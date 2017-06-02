Ariel Winter Shows Off ‘Bunny Ears’ On Instagram, But It’s Not What You Think

Ariel Winter followed up her recent body positivity remarks by championing another important issue: animal rights.

Put on your bunny ears to show you are #ForeverAgainstAnimalTesting. Sign the petition to ban animal testing in cosmetics globally! Link in bio. #thebodyshop @crueltyfreeintl @thebodyshop #ad A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

The Modern Family actress shared the above photo in support of the “Forever Against Animal Testing” campaign. The initiative, which is a joint effort between Cruelty Free International and The Body Shop, aims to eliminate the use of animals in cosmetics testing.

Winter is seen holding both hands behind her head to give the appearance of bunny ears. She’s wearing a white tank top, bright red lipstick and black-framed glasses in the shot.

“Put on your bunny ears to show you are #ForeverAgainstAnimalTesting. Sign the petition to ban animal testing in cosmetics globally!” she captioned the photo.

The 19-year-old actress wasn’t the only celebrity to support the campaign.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams shared a photo in the same style as Winter. With her “bunny ears” in place, she wore a shirt with the campaign slogan while spread the word.

“USE YOUR VOICE to ban animal testing IN COSMETICS globally!” Williams captioned her post.

Show me ya bunny ears to stand with me in being #ForeverAgainstAnimalTesting. Sign the petition and USE YOUR VOICE to ban animal testing IN COSMETICS globally! Link in bio. #thebodyshop @crueltyfreeintl @thebodyshop #ad A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

This effort by Winter is just the latest time she’s spoken out about important issues.

Earlier this week, she went on the record about her own body image issues in an effort to let others know they aren’t alone.

“Because I’m honest about my insecurities, people think I’m 100 percent positive about my body all the time, but I’m not,” she said. “I get really uncomfortable, too. But I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”

In addition to her always interesting social media presence, Winter is slated to return to the recently renewed Modern Family for two more seasons.