Here’s How Instagram Reacted to Ariel Winter’s New Kissing Video with Boyfriend

Ariel Winter looks to be head over heels in love with her beau, Levi Meaden. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday night to upload a video of them sharing a smooch, and the Internet had words about the interaction.

#mcm @levi_meaden A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

The 19-year-old actress shared the post with the caption: “#mcm @levi_meaden.”

The brief video shows Winter, whose black locks are parted down the middle, leaning in for a kiss from her 29-year-old boyfriend, who is looking dapper in a black jacket.

While the post seemed like a harmless declaration of her love for Meaden, Winter was met with a swift reaction from fans. While there were some users that offered kind words to the happy couple, there were others that didn’t care to see the PDA.

“I’ll unfollow you if you kissed him again,” a user wrote along with a series of angry face emojis.

One person threw shade at Winter for her racy photos that she frequently shares on social media.

“Wow you actually don’t have your body on display,” one user wrote.

Another person slammed the age difference between Winter and Meaden, for which the two have been criticized for in the past.

“How cute. I mean he was over 10 when she was born but still,” one user commented.

Some users slammed Meaden claiming that Winter was out of his league.

“He is punching above his weight so much,” another person wrote.

Despite the backlash, Winter hasn’t been shy about defending her boyfriend and typically doesn’t let the skeptics faze her. She has taken to social media to slam the tabloids and her critics over rumors started about their relationship and she has even joked about having children with him.

According to a source, the Dog Years actress may have marriage on her mind.

“She’s been living a free and easy life up until now, but she’s aching for stability,” the source told Radar. “Since Levi moved into her house, she’s really been hitting him with the full court-press.”

Earlier this month, Winter and Meaden celebrated their 9-month anniversary. Based on their social media pages, they aren’t showing any signs of calling it quits anytime soon.