Ariana Grande’s Brother Shares Emotional Response To Terror Attacks

In the wake of the terrible bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the music world has come out in full force to show their support for the victims as well as for the 23-year-old singer. Now, her brother, Frankie Grande, has broken his silence about the tragic event.

Frankie wrote on Twitter, “My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester.”

The 34-year-old entertainer continued, “I echo my sister’s sentiment & say we can’t allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear…. but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment. & so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!”

I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time. 💖 https://t.co/fPlP6nf5oA — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

He ended his compassionate series of messages by sharing a link to where his followers can donate to the victims of the attack and wrote, “I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time.”

Ariana released an official statement about the attack recently, as well.

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week,” she said. “The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.”

Her statement continued, “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite.”

Not willing to be stopped or slowed down by fear, Ariana has also announced that she’ll be returning to Manchester soon to put on a benefit concert to help the victims of the bombing attack.

