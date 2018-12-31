Ariana Grande Wishes for ‘Clarity and Healing’ in New Year

Ariana Grande is hoping for “laughter, clarity and healing” in 2019. The “thank u, next” singer took to social media to bid farewell to 2018 and all the heartache it brought her.

“Farewell 2018, you f—,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. Be gentle with yourselves and each other. If we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it through this one. Thank you for everything.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award in New York City a few weeks ago, Grande called 2018 “one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life.” She added that in the new year, she “looks forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year.”

She admitted that she wants to work on her personal life, joking, “I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing” despite the fact she has “everything I’ve ever dreamt of having.”

“I just want to say, if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone in that,” she said, through tears. “Ew, I’m not gonna cry; that’s really stupid. I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens, whatever comes my way.”

Over the weekend, Grande tweeted, “i hope next year is beautiful for u.”

Over the course of 2018, Grande ended a longterm relationship with rapper Mac Miller, got engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, mourned the unexpected death of Miller due to an overdose and then broke things off with Davidson, who has recently alarmed fans with suicidal messages on social media.

Grande canceled a show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas over the weekend due to health issues.

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see u this weekend,” the singer told fans in an Instagram Story update late last week. “I love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

The “Breathin” singer will hit the road next year for her Sweetener World Tour, kicking off March 18 in Albany, New York.