Ariana Grande Gets Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson’s Late Father Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

Ariana Grande made the ultimate gesture of love for fiancé Pete Davidson in the midst of their whirlwind romance.

Fans spotted the 25-year-old singer with a new tattoo on her foot, the number 8417 — the number is the badge number of Davidson’s late father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Davidson also has the number tattooed in his left arm.

Grande’s new tattoo, E! News reports, can be seen in photos of her and Davidson walking in New York City earlier this week.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star debuted two tattoos that pay tribute to Grande.

Davidson and Grande confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May, and have since gushed over each other in various Instagram comments and social media posts.

This week, Grande celebrated her 25th birthday, spending time with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge where they sang karaoke, Grande going for Beyoncé’s “Love On Top,” Davidson rapping on Eminem’s “Superman” and the couple duetted on Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life.”

They also showed off their dancing skills on Instagram Thursday, with Grande posting a video of Davidson attempting to slide Grande under his legs before lifting her back up for a hug.

“Wow, that could’ve been very bad,” the comedian said with a laugh.

Rumors of the couple’s engagement began to circulate in early June, with Davidson confirming the rumors during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” he told the host. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

He then compared the experience to a famous Gatorade ad. “You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial and he’s retiring and everyone just tips their hat?” he said. “Some dude came up to me and he was like, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’”

Grande and Davidson were dating less than a month before he popped the question. Reports of the engagement began on June 11 and while the couple had been seen together, and Grande’s hand had been seen with a massive engagement ring, the couple had not publicly addressed the engagement.

The day before her birthday, Grande used her Instagram story to share a photo of her phone screen at 11:11, writing that she didn’t need to make a wish.

“I have no wish,” she wrote, revealing a photo of a smiling Davidson as her phone background. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”