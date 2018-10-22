Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Reportedly Never Had a Wedding Planned

It was recently reported that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had split after getting engaged in June, and TMZ is now reporting that the pair hadn’t yet begun planning their wedding before calling things off.

After the engagement, Grande reportedly discussed a wedding with her mom, but the couple never chose a date or a venue and Grande did not purchase a dress.

To be fair, there’s nothing in the wedding rulebook that says you have to start planning immediately after you get engaged, and considering the fact that Davidson popped the question after just weeks of dating Grande, it’s possible they wanted to spend some more time together before diving into wedding planning.

TMZ also notes that the couple’s lack of planning happened before the September death of Grande’s ex Mac Miller, which was reportedly a catalyst that led to the pair’s split.

Over the weekend, Davidson made his first comments about the breakup while co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America at the Coronet in West Hollywood alongside Judd Apatow, which came after he canceled a recent show after the split was reported.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson told the crowd, according to E! News. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Grande and Davidson had been living together in a $16 million Manhattan apartment that Grande purchased, which Davidson has seemingly moved out of.

During the show, Apatow addressed the fact that Davidson had appeared at the event, with Davidson joking, “Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to. F— my feelings.”

The Saturday Night Live star also reportedly talked about the multiple tattoos he got in tribute to Grande and is now working on covering up.

“So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” Davidson said. “And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93% of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f—ing haters.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, f— that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”

Grande also got multiple Davidson-inspired tattos, including the word “Pete” inked on her ring finger, which fans noticed was covered with a Band-Aid when Grande filmed a recent television special.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz