Ariana Grande Reveals Lengthy Manchester Terror Attack Statement

Ariana Grande has released an in-depth statement about the Manchester terror attack that occurred during one of her concerts.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you’re feeling or to make this better,” she said. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours should you want or need my help in any way.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

She also revealed plans to return to the city to play a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims of the bombing and their families.

“(The victims) will be in my mind and in my heart everyday,” she ended the note. “I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

Up Next: Ariana Grande’s Manager Speaks Out On Twitter After Manchester Attack

She then followed up the remarks by sharing a link to the donation page for the British Red Cross.

The statement has already received more than 106,000 retweets in the hour since it was posted.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, recently spoke out with a long statement about the attack. Grande only issued a brief message on Twitter the night of the attack.

This is a developing story…

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty