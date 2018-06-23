Ariana Grande Gets NSFW With Comment About Pete Davidson’s Size

Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson have been gushing over each other on social media ever since they started dating in late May, but when she was asked a personal question, Grande didn’t hesitate to give some personal information about her fiancé.

On Thursday, a fan asked Grande a question that the pop singer easily misconstrued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How long is Pete,” the fan wrote to Grande on Twitter.

Grande, thinking the fan was asking about his manhood, responded “Like 10 inches?”

The fan clarified she was asking about “Pete,” a new song interlude Grande had teased earlier in the week.

“Oh f—,” Grande responded, embarrassed by the misunderstanding. “I mean … like a lil over a minute.”

This wasn’t the only awkward encounter Grande had on social media this week. On Thursday she spotted a fan’s tweet reading “Ariana is pregnant again are we shocked. Clearly not amused, she retweeted it with the response, “Oh this s—s gonna be every other week now enjoy!”

Meanwhile, Davidson took to his Instagram on Thursday to post a lingerie photo of Grande, captioning it with “What the actual f—.” The two then started saying how much they loved each other in the comments, prompting a response from comedian Seth Rogen.

“Guys seriously,” Rogen commented.

“When [you’re] getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you’d act,” Davidson responded.

Sources at Us Weekly claimed on June the two were telling people at a party that they were already engaged despite only dating for a couple of weeks. A separate source said the couple, both age 24, have no plans to get married in the near future.

“They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive. They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met.”

Despite how briefly they’ve been together, Grande hasn’t been afraid to defend their relationship on social media. After posting the “Pete” interlude teaser to her Instagram, Grande clapped back at numerous negative posts about the relationship.

“Forreal. the truth is [hot coffee emoji] i been the f— thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s— about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ‘Pete’ it is,” Grande responded.

The couple’s engagement was initially reported on June 11, with Davidson confirming it on an episode of The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

“I feel like I won a context,” Davidson joked. “It’s so sick.”

Prior to meeting, the two were both coming off breakups from long-term realtionships. Davidson was dating Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, while Grande was with rapper Mac Miller.