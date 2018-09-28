Ariana Grande Gets Emotional in Series of Tweets: ‘I’m So Tired, Please’

Ariana Grande posted a series of unexpected, emotional tweets on Twitter Thursday afternoon, telling fans she is “so f– tired” and thanking them for their support.

The tweets started with Grande writing, “can I [please] have one okay day. Just one. [please].” She then complained about being tired.

“Jus wake me up when I’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace,” she wrote in one message.

The tweets, which include some that have since been deleted, came just weeks after the death of 26-year-old rapper, Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend. Miller died on Sept. 7 after a suspected overdose.

Since Miller’s death, Grande has posted several tributes to Miller on social media.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Grande also appears to have adopted Miller’s dog Myron. The dog appeared in a video the singer shared on Instagram. Another video shows Myron playing with her dog Toulouse.

“All the kisses. happy fall,” she wrote on Instagram.

Grande is also engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who recently told Howard Stern he has received death threats over his relationship with the singer.

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he jokingly told Stern. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f— is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking. I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ng living the god— dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”

NBC announced on Thursday that Grande will appear in A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, a special celebrating the long-running Broadway show Wicked with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Grande will be joined by Pentatonix and the current Wicked Broadway cast. The special will air on Oct. 29.