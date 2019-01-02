Ariana Grande Gets Candid About Her Dating Life: ‘It’s No One’

Ariana Grande is not looking for her next big love any time soon.

The “Thank U, Next” singer took to Twitter to respond to a fan’s post, making it clear that her 2019 mindset is far from relationships.

In the post, the fan shared a link with the headline: “Who is Ariana Dating NOW?!” and the 25-year-old was curious to find out the answer.

“Can they tell me too?” she replied to the follower before adding that she is single at the moment.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

“Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It’s no one,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “Please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

Grande will be busy in the coming months, as she prepares to kickstart her upcoming Sweetener World Tour which begins March 18 in New York. The singer will also reportedly release new music before the beginning of the tour, as she wrote a new album following the end of her whirlwind romance/engagement to Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer also shared a message to her fans, thanking them for being by her side through the difficulties she faced in 2018.

“My timeline is beautiful rn. Proud of u all and the human beings you’re growing into. Happy nye!” she shared on social media earlier this week. “Continue to take care of / celebrate each other the way you always do. Happy to know u thru the internet & have u in my life. Our relationship is real and important to me. Love u.”

The singer reflected on the past year on her Instagram, adding she hopes for a year of “laughter, clarity and healing” to come.

“Farewell 2018, you f—,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. Be gentle with yourselves and each other. If we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it through this one. Thank you for everything.”

The comments come a few weeks after she opened up on the difficult year while accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award. At the time she called 2018 “one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life.”

She added that in the new year, she “looks forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year.”