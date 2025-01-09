Ariana Grande Blown Away By Rumors She’s Playing Hollywood Legend in Movie

Fresh off her Golden Globes appearance in a stunning Givenchy gown, Ariana Grande found herself repeatedly deflecting speculation about stepping into Audrey Hepburn‘s elegant shoes – and her reactions spoke volumes. “Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You’re insane!” the Wicked star exclaimed to Access Hollywood at Tuesday’s National Board of Review gala, repeating “You’re insane” four more times before adding, “I love you.”

Later that evening, when Entertainment Tonight raised the possibility of her manifesting Hepburn in a biopic, Grande expressed deeper uncertainty: “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness. I have no idea. That would have to be done so well and so perfectly, I don’t know, no way that I could.” When the interviewer encouraged her with, “You could, sis,” the star humbly responded, “That’s very kind.”

The chatter intensified following Grande’s recent fashion choices, which Vogue notes have taken a deliberate turn toward vintage Hollywood glamour. Her Golden Globes ensemble – a pale yellow strapless creation from Hubert de Givenchy’s 1966 couture collection – particularly fueled the rumors, especially after Givenchy highlighted the connection in their press release, describing it as “The dress is pale-yellow silk with a hand-beaded bodice… from the epic Givenchy Haute Couture/Audrey Hepburn era… one of the most important unions between a designer and muse.”

While acknowledging her style inspiration, Grande explained to Access Hollywood that both “Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe have always been my references,” adding that she’s “always loved old-Hollywood glamour.” The star elaborated: “I’ve always gravitated toward ’50s, ’60s silhouettes, and retro vintage… I can’t even think of a time when that wasn’t my vision board. But it’s been more fun to have more places to really do that. My stylist, Mimi [Cuttrell], and I have been leaning all the way in.”

Vogue reports that Grande’s recent style evolution has included several notable vintage pieces reminiscent of Hepburn’s era: “a black-and-white polka-dot ballgown from Pierre Balmain’s 1963 collection, which could draw to mind Hepburn’s dress in Funny Face,” followed by “a tea-length dress in champagne satin from Yves Saint Laurent’s 1959 collection for Christian Dior” at the Golden Globes first-time nominees brunch, and “a strapless dress with a voluminous ankle-length skirt” from Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The transformation extends beyond clothing – Grande has even adopted Hepburn’s signature above-the-eyebrow bangs, marking a departure from her previous Glinda-inspired looks during the Wicked press tour. As Vogue notes, “While Lily Collins has also been suggested for such a role, perhaps Ariana Grande is using fashion to nominate herself. Whatever this is, it seems to be 2025’s answer to the Madonna biopic bootcamp.”

While social media speculation continues to swirl, particularly on TikTok, about Grande potentially campaigning for the role, the reality appears more complicated. A Hepburn biopic was announced in 2022 with Rooney Mara attached to star, though Mara recently told Deadline the project is “not completely dead” despite director Luca Guadagnino’s departure.

Meanwhile, Grande’s immediate future remains focused on Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the musical adaptation set to hit theaters Nov. 21, 2025, featuring returning cast members Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode.