Aretha Franklin Fans Pay Final Respects to Queen of Soul in Public Viewing

Many of those whose lives were touched by Aretha Franklin are gathering in the Queen of Soul’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan, for her days-long funeral.

Franklin’s body lies in repose Tuesday and Wednesday in a gold-plated casket for a couple of days at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for public viewings. The singer’s casket is surrounded by roses of different bright colors while her gospel songs play in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Detroit Free Press, Franklin’s body was transported to the museum in the same vintage 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse that previously carried her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin, and civil rights activist Rosa Parks following their respective deaths in 1984 and 2005.

Many members of the public, some from as far as Las Vegas and Miami, stand in line waiting to pay their respects, holding cards honoring Franklin’s legacy. Entertainment Tonight reports that the cards read:

“Aretha Franklin is a giant of soul music and an American National treasure who continued to be revered around the globe. … She is both a 20th and 21st century musical and cultural icon who is known all over the world simply by her first name: Aretha.”

After the public viewing ends Wednesday, fans can watch musical tributes to Franklin at Chene Park’s riverfront amphitheater Thursday evening, featuring Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Angie Stone, The Four Tops and Keith Washington.

Friday, a funeral for friends and family only will be held at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, former President Bill Clinton is expected to speak, as well as Clive Davis, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Cicely Tyson and Revs. Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and Biship T. D. Jakes.

Singers like Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia, Jennifer Holliday and Franklin’s son, Edward, will perform.

Hill, Wonder and Hudson have all spoken out about Franklin since her death.

“The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus,” Hill wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself with Franklin. “I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

The Greater Grace Temple has also asked locals with pink Cadillacs to line up before the funeral in order to create a “Freeway of Love,” a nod to Franklin’s 1985 song.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at 76 years old. Although she was born in Memphis, Tennessee, she and her family moved to Detroit when she was a young girl, and she spent most of her life living there.