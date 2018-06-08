Anthony Bourdain’s Girlfriend Asia Argento Breaks Silence After Chef’s Apparent Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento has officially broken her silence after the celebrity chef’s apparent suicide.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Argento wrote in a post on Twitter,” His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” she added. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Following her post, a number of the couple’s fans commented on her note, with one saying that they have “great love” for the two.

“Oh Asia you are the first person I thought of when I heard. I cried. My heart broke and I screamed out loud,” another fan said. “I’m so sorry. There are no right words. I just want to hug all your pain away. Stay the course. The world loved Anthony and… he’ll live on inside your strength.”

“Sending you so much love. There are no words for situations like this,” someone else solemnly replied. “Just know that there are many who will sit with you in silence as you try to mend your broken heart. You’re not alone.”

A number of Bourdain’s peers have also commented on his passing, with British chef Gordon Ramsay saying he was “stunned and saddened by the loss.”

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

“He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food,” Ramsay added.

Legendary entertainer Bette Midler also spoke out about the passing of Bourdain, saying the news left her “heartbroken.”

“I just heard the terrible news of Anthony Bourdain’s death by his own hand. My whole family adored him and watched his shows religiously,” she added. “My deepest sympathies to his family, friends, fans and colleagues.”

Dear Friends, I am heartbroken. I just heard the terrible news of Anthony Bourdain’s death by his own hand. My whole family adored him and watched his shows religiously. My deepest sympathies to his family, friends, fans and colleagues. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 8, 2018

As has been reported, the 61-year-old CNN host reportedly took his own life. There are no further details available regarding his death at this time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).