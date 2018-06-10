Anthony Bourdain Dies at Age 61

Anthony Bourdain, the host of Parts Unknown and other food-based travel shows, was found dead Friday morning due to an apparent suicide at the age of 61.

CNN confirmed the death in the early morning hours and released a statement regarding the situation.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the release read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Hours after his death, CNN reported that Bourdain had died by suicide.

Bourdain was found unresponsive in a hotel room in France by his close friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert on Friday morning. Bourdain was traveling for an episode of his CNN show, Parts Unknown.

Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny spoke with the Associated Press on Saturday to reveal that no foul play is suspected in Bourdain’s death. The TV personality’s body showed no signs of violence and no one had entered the room around the time of his passing.

The investigator also revealed that Bourdain used a bathrobe belt to take his own life and that the suicide did not seem to intensively planned beforehand.

Bourdain was a massively well-known and successful chef. His career started small in the kitchen, but it quickly took off as he got into television and his expertise started showing.

Chef Bourdain used television, books and even social media to explore the human condition, but to also expose the world to food and how it can transform us in more ways than one.

He also campaigned for safer working conditions for restaurant staffs around the globe and has always been viewed as the people’s chef.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement to employees. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

But the CNN President is not the only one who is weighing in on Bourdain’s passing. Celebrities are posting tributes and calling more awareness to suicide prevention.

Among those honoring Bourdain are President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. Trump shared his admiration for Bourdain’s while heading to the G-7 summit on Saturday morning.

“I think it’s very sad. In fact, I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking,” Trump said. “I enjoyed his show. He was quite a character, I will say.”

Obama reflected on his 2016 meal with Bourdain, which occurred at a small restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, while the late CNN host was filming an episode of Parts Unknown.

“‘Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.”

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

The celebrity chef had been a regular on the network since 2013, when the round-the-clock news empire took a gamble on a show featuring food and culture. Parts Unknown is now in its eleventh season.

Before making the leap onto CNN Bourdain had already had a successful career in print and on the small screen.

In 1999, the chef made waves for the first time outside of the kitchen with a New Yorker article that later became his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

He then moved onto the small screen with his first show, A Cook’s Tour on the Food Network. Perhaps his best known show, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, became his next challenge. The change-up paid off, becoming an international sensation and earning two Emmy Awards.

See also his final tweet that proved just how much he loved his work.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).