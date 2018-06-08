Anthony Bourdain’s Beautiful Life in Photos

Anthony Bourdain was found dead on Friday morning of an apparent suicide, the celebrated chef having been in France working on an episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown.

Bourdain spent many years building his skills and his name in various kitchens before transitioning into the role of show host, taking viewers around the world with him as he searched for unique and delicious cuisines in cities across the globe.

His childhood

Bourdain grew up in New Jersey, and his paternal grandparents were French. He once wrote that his love of cooking was born as a child during a trip to France when he tried an oyster on a fisherman’s boat. This photo sees the chef as a child with his father, who spent time in France growing up as well.

His books

Bourdain made a name for himself in the culinary world with his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which stemmed from his 1999 article in The New Yorker titled “Don’t Eat Before Reading This.” He has since written numerous articles, cookbooks and nonfiction books, including 2001’s A Cook’s Tour, which chronicled his travels.

His food

Bourdain’s cooking was nothing short of celebrated, with the chef having trained at the Culinary Institute of America, then running various restaurants in New York City before becoming executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles. He often shared photos of the meals he whipped up, including this snap of himself preparing quite a feast for his daughter’s birthday.

His relationships

At the time of his death, Bourdain was dating Italian actress Asia Argento. The pair met when Bourdain was filming a Rome-focused episode of Parts Unknown. Bourdain often shared snaps with Argento on Instagram, including this loved-up shot.

His show

Bourdain was able to reach an even wider audience with his CNN show Parts Unknown, which premiered in 2013 and has since won numerous awards. The series sees Bourdain travel the world, with each episode focusing on a specific location. Featured locales have included Peru, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Paraguay and Seattle. The photo below sees Bourdain on the set of a recent episode focused on Hong Kong.

His travels

The 61-year-old’s work on Parts Unknown has brought him all over the world, with the chef exploring cities from Buenos Aires to Hong Kong in search of the best cuisine each region has to offer. Along the way, he’s picked up some pretty stellar travel photos, like the one below taken in the foothills of the Himalayas.

His daughter

Bourdain has been married twice, first to high school girlfriend Nancy Putkoski from 1985 to 2005 and second to Ottavia Busia from 2007 to 2016. Bourdain and Busia share a daughter, Ariane, who was born in 2007. While the chef didn’t often share photos of his daughter, the ones he did share made it clear how much he loves her.

His legacy

The chef may have created dozens of amazing meals in his life, but fans will also remember him for the wisdom he imparted in his books and on his show. Bourdain’s exploration of cultures around the world touched on the lives of people from all classes and all races, sharing their experiences and food with viewers who were able to learn so much from the culinary icon’s adventures.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).