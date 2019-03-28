Anthony Anderson Rooting for Jussie Smollett to Win NAACP Award After Charges Against Him Are Dropped

Anthony Anderson says he is rooting for Jussie Smollett to win an NAACP Award after the charges against the Empire star were dropped.

While speaking to Extra recently, the host of the upcoming 50th NAACP Image Awards said, “I hope he wins, I hope everyone wins!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am glad everything has worked out for him,” Anderson then added, going on to say, “I hope he is here so he can celebrate with his community, with his family, and with his friends.”

Smollett is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at this year’s ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 30.

The big award show comes just days after Smollett had all charges against him dropped, as well as the case dismissed, after authorities charged him with filing a false police report, alleging that he fabricated the infamous hate crime attack he was victim to in January.

Following the big news, Smollett’s legal team issued a statement, saying, “Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him.

“Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement from Smollett’s laywers went on to say.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the statement concluded.

Smollett’s family also commented on the news, issuing a joint statement that reaffirmed their support of the actor.

“Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack. This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared),” Smollett’s family said in the statement.

“The painful incidents we’ve witnessed him endure over the past 7 weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light. We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice. We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time,” the statement continued.

There is currently no word on if Smollett plans to attend the 50th NAACP Image Awards ceremony.

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images