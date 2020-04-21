Ansel Elgort Bares All in Shower Selfie, But for a Good Cause

✖

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort recently bared it all in a shower selfie posted to Instagram, but the steamy picture is actually for a good cause. In the black and white photo that Elgort shared, the actor is shown taking a show in what appears to be an outdoor shower. Wearing only a chain necklace, Elgort very strategically hides his more sensitive area from the camera.

In the post's caption, Elgort wrote "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO." When followers go to Elgort's bio section, they are redirected to a GoFundMe titled "Brooklyn for Life!" Notably, the online fundraiser is organized by one of Elgort's co-stars from The Goldfinch, Jeffrey Wright. The purpose of "Brooklyn for Life!" is to financially help designated restaurants, "enabling them to provide - at no cost to the recipients - at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic. And with Greene Bites, a bodega directly across the street from Brooklyn Hospital at 116 Dekalb Ave, we're providing a $500 per day allowance, so that anyone walking in with a Brooklyn Hospital ID gets food & drink on the house. In doing this, we’ll keep Brooklyn's grills & ovens hot to feed our community healthcare warriors and keep some of our vital local small businesses and members of their staff afloat in tough times."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ansel (@ansel) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

Explaining why the group is raising money, Wright wrote, "This outbreak is touching all of us, whether or not we come in contact with the coronavirus. Of course, on the frontlines of efforts to protect us from this pandemic are the healthcare workers and the first responders. They're feeling pressures right now of which most of us are unaware. As well, small businesses, particularly locally owned restaurants, are facing financial pressures as Brooklyn self-isolates to slow the spread of COVID-19. They’ve had to lay off workers, their revenues have dropped, or they've shuttered their doors completely. But many are still rolling by converting their operations to full-time takeout & delivery service. We will work to help address both of these challenges, fueled by your tax-deductible donation."

He later added, "Restaurants are culture in Brooklyn. They’re where we eat, of course. They’re how we stay connected. They’re where we live. 100% of all monies raised (beyond GoFundMe's processing fee & legal fees) will be used to provide meals from Brooklyn for Life! partner restaurants to the men and women on the frontlines. Get these healthcare workers and first responders some good local eats. Get some revenue flowing to local faves. Lift up community. It’s who we are."