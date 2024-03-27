Beloved Actor Dies of Kidney Disease: Amaechi Muonagor Was 61

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor has died, multiple news outlets report. The beloved Nigerian actor, producer and comedian passed away on Sunday, March 24 after suffering from kidney disease, diabetes and stroke, the New Telegraph reports. He was 61.

The New Telegraph reports that Muonagor's death came a week after a video circulated online showing the actor lying in bed and requesting financial aid for a kidney transplant that he hoped to have done in India. In the video, fellow Nollywood actor Kingsley Orji sat next to Muonagor and pleaded on his behalf, having earlier revealed that Muonagor was battling diabetes and suffering from partial paralysis of his left leg due to a stroke he suffered in 2023. He was reportedly undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat the paralysis.

Muonagor was famous for his roles in dozens of films, including the Nigerian movie Aki and Pawpaw, in which he played the role of the father of two mischief-making teenagers. He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for Best Actor.

Nollywood is still reeling from the loss of another industry legend, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, who had also asked for help before his death. He passed away earlier this month in Lagos at the age of 62 after suffering a cardiac arrest following years of health issues.

The beloved actors' deaths shine a light on a huge problem facing Nollywood actors and their healthcare. Actors are paid on a film-by-film basis; many do not have health insurance or are unable to make regular payments, the BBC reports. The Actors Guild of Nigeria says it has been able to get an insurance company to cover the industry, but not all performers are enrolled.