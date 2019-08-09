Anne Hathaway Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet With Ravishing Pink Dress

Anne Hathaway and her growing baby bump made their red carpet debut Thursday night. The actress looked stunning when she attended the FIJI Water Sea Wall / A Life Opening Night on Broadway event in New York City. Hathaway rocked bright pink dress, which had cutaways framing her adorable baby bump.

She wore silver heels to compliment the dress, as well as a crimson clutch and had her brown hair flowing over her shoulders.

Her appearance at the event comes just a few weeks after Hathaway announced she and husband Adam Schulman were expecting their second baby. She revealed the touching news with a photo of her belly on Instagram.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣#2⁣,” she wrote in the caption of the image, also opening up about her troubles with getting pregnant again. “⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

The couple also shares 3-year-old son, Jonathan. A few days after the announcement, The Ocean’s 8 star opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she chose to open up about her struggles with fertility.

“It’s not [always a straight line]. There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share,” the 36-year-old said at the time. “I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through it.

“I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened — you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”

Hathaway also showed off her gorgeous bump as she promoted her upcoming Amazon series, Modern Love, during the company’s Summer Television Critics Association press tour.

“I am really happy,” she said at the time. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m really happy it’s happening.”

Modern Love is expected to premiere Friday, Oct. 18 on Amazon. Hathaway is also working on several other projects, including a film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches and a new Sesame Street movie.