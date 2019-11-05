Angelina Jolie Reveals Brad Pitt Is Stopping Her and Kids From Living Abroad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have a complex custody agreement when it comes to their six children, and Jolie shared another detail about the situation in a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR when she revealed that she has to base her kids where Pitt is living.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” she said. “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.” Pitt is currently based in Los Angeles, and judging by the ages of the couple’s children, Jolie will be able to move abroad in about seven years.

Jolie and Pitt share six kids, Maddox, 18; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Maddox recently began college at Yonsei University in South Korea, and is one of many international travelers in his family. The 18-year-old was born in Cambodia, where Jolie built a home and became a citizen of the country, though she joked that her home there is inhabited more often by animals.

“We got a call the other day informing us that chipmunks have moved into the house,” she said. “They asked if we should remove them, and Vivienne was very clear that we needed to cover the wires and let them stay. However, the local snakes may have their own opinion on that. The last time I stayed there, I heard screaming down the hall because a friend had found a giant lizard under their pillow. Clearly, the animals are there more than I am and they feel it is their home.”

Jolie has traveled the world in her work as an actor and and an advocate and shared that she wants to instill that love for exploration in her children.

“My favorite place is somewhere I’ve never been,” she said. “I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year we break ground on a home in Africa.”

Along with teaching her children about everything the world has to offer, Jolie also spoke about how she encourages them to be bold in their own lives.

“Knowing our true self is a very important question for all of us,” she said. “Especially a child. I think kids need to be able to say, ‘Here’s who I am, and what I believe.’ We can’t prevent them from experiencing pain, heartache, physical pain, and loss. But we can teach them to live better through it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein