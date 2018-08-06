Angelina Jolie’s Lawyer Denies Report She’s Quitting Due to ‘Unreasonable’ Divorce Case Demands

Angelina Jolie‘s divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, has denied claims that she and the actress have parted ways, according to Jolie’s spokesperson, Mindy Nyby.

“I just spoke with Laura,” Nyby told Entertainment Tonight. “The TMZ story is not true and she is not quitting now or in the future.”

TMZ had reported that Wasser was going to quit because Jolie’s divorce proceedings with ex Brad Pitt had gotten “too venomous,” with a source claiming Jolie is “fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable.”

The report also claimed that Jolie and Pitt’s divorce is “nowhere near settling.”

A source told ET that TMZ‘s source may have misinterpreted facts regarding the case, as new experts have been brought on to signify a “new phase” in the proceedings between the couple.

“It’s very commonplace,” ET‘s source explained. “It’s a normal thing to happen as cases move forward.”

Jolie originally filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together.

The couple shares six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and the kids have been living with Jolie since she Pitt’s split after the actress was granted physical custody in December 2016.

In June, a judge ordered Jolie to help the children repair and maintain their relationship with Pitt.

A judge in Jolie and Pitt’s divorce case stated that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and added that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

Documents noted, “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].”

The ruling set guidelines for the children’s visitation with Pitt and stated that the actor will be allowed to call them while they are with Jolie. A child therapist was also mandated to accompany the children on various visits.

“The judge’s ruling to allow him to finally be with his kids for an extended time, without Angelina’s involvement, has changed Brad’s life,” a source told ET at the time. “He is incredibly busy with each of them and he wouldn’t change that for anything. He has planned to take his kids to do a little sightseeing, visit museums and to enjoy England’s summer weather. The kids are his first priority at the moment.”

