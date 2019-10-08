Angelina Jolie’s Lavender Dress for ‘Maleficent’ Screening Has Twitter User Confused

Angelina Jolie may be busy chatting up her new Disney film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil during a global press junket, but it was her lavender ensemble as she attended a screening at Rome’s Hotel De La Ville on Monday, Oct. 7 that caught the eye of one Twitter user. After photos of her lighter outfit hit the internet just hours after the event, one confused and possibly shocked Twitter user reacted with nothing more than a “What?!”

For the Monday outing, Jolie opted to forgo her typical go-to black, instead sporting a long, lavender, cascading shirt that she paired with black trouser and black heels as she posed for a photocall with her co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Days earlier, the actress had been clad in a black one-shoulder Versace gown with a silver scorpion pin as she attended the premiere of the film with five of her children in tow – Knox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, and Shiloh.

Jolie is returning to the titular role five years after first stepping into the shoes of the evil fairy, who first appeared in the classic 1959 animation Sleeping Beauty, for 2014’s Maleficent. In Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, Jolie’s onscreen counterpart will be fighting for Princess Aurora’s affection after neighboring Queen Ingrith’s son Prince Phillip proposes to the princess.

Speaking of her character to Variety, Jolie revealed that she sees many similarities between herself and the evil fairy.

“It reminds me and I hope others that there’s a part of us that is just unbridled. We just have to be who we are. We can’t be less than what we are. We can’t be less honest. We can’t be less fierce,” she said. “We have to find ourselves and be free with it and be okay with it.”

Jolie went on to explain to reporters that she also relates to Maleficent dilemma of parenting Aurora in the soon-to-be released film.

“For Maleficent, considering she is the mistress of evil, I think she’s doing a pretty good job,” she said. “You know, the father’s a bird. We know we have some severe issues going on. [But] she’s trying her best. And I think where she fails is that she doesn’t believe in herself. She doesn’t believe that she’s a good mom. She doesn’t see herself as a mom.”

“I questioned when I was first a mother whether I was good enough. And I think that a lot of good moms questioned whether or not they’re good enough,” Jolie continued. “And I think there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 18.