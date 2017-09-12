Angelina Jolie Reportedly at Center of Investigation Into LAX Bomb Plot

Angelina Jolie is currently at the center of a police investigation into a bomb threat at the Los Angeles International airport back in 2016.

According to The Blast, the Los Angeles World Airport Police received eight emails on Christmas Eve last year, all seeming very nonsensical and random. They repeated words like “QANTAS,” “TNT,” and “BOMB” over and over again. They also pointed to countries like Japan and Australia, and airlines like United.

In addition to those words, the emails also repeated Angelina Jolie‘s name multiple times.

The police are currently investigating the situation, and reports say that the FBI has now been contacted about the incident.

Jolie was travelling at the time of the threats, and it’s unclear as to whether the suspect knew anything specific about her travel plans.