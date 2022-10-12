Angela Lansbury's Death Sparks Waves of Tributes From Beloved Actress' Fans
Beloved actress Angela Lansbury has passed away, and her death has sparked waves of tributes from adoring fans. On Tuesday, CNN published a statement from Lansbury's family, sharing the sad news. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statement read. No other details were provided.
Lansbury was born in 1925, the daughter of Irish actress Moyna Macgill and English politician Edgar Lansbury. She began working as a professional actress in her 20s and garnered an Academy Award nomination for the film Gaslight (1944) before the age of 25. Lansbury would go on to earn two more Oscar nominations: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962). She was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2013.
Rest In Peace, Angela Lansbury… pic.twitter.com/HQruGJ2nVC— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2022
Most famously, Lansbury starred in the hit series Murder, She Wrote. During her time on the series, Lansbury racked up a number of Emmy nominations and won four Golden Globes. She previously won two other Golden Globe awards for her roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Manchurian Candidate. Additionally, Lansbury was also the recipient of six Tony Awards throughout her lifetime. Scroll down to read the tributes fans are sharing in the wake of Lansbury's death.
"Beautiful Inside and Out"
Where do you even begin with Angela Lansbury?
Five Tony Awards, an Olivier, three Emmys, an Oscar nom, a Damehood.
She was one of the greatest cinematic villains of the '60s, the ultimate icon of cozy mystery, a legend of theater who did Sondheim, Shakespeare, Coward... pic.twitter.com/GC3uVXPGNU— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) October 11, 2022
"I loved Dame Angela," a final fan added. "She was beautiful inside and out and I still watch Murder she wrote! Condolences to her family. RIP."
Humanitarian
During the worst years of the AIDS crisis, Angela Lansbury was a staple at AIDS benefits, helping raise millions of dollars to fund AIDS research & patient care. "This illness is robbing us of our friends and our futures. This disease knows no discrimination." https://t.co/6jUwswZ2eT pic.twitter.com/rMMaoIEG35— Eric Gonzaba (@EGonzaba) October 11, 2022
"So sad to hear I loved Angela Landsbury," one other person wrote. "I loved her in the film Mrs Arris go's to Paris. I also really loved Murder she Wrote where she played Jessica Fletcher and loved Angela as Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast. RIP Dear Angela Landsbury sending prayers and deepest Sympathies to all your family and friends. We have lost a true legend today."
"Absolute Legend"
rest in peace, the absolute legend and superstar, dame angela lansbury. you were the hero of so many of my childhood memories. your pioneering work and outstanding talent will always be remembered and treasured ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2rNl0CIOgW— sophia ✨ (@musicallaneous) October 11, 2022
"R.I.P Angela!!" exclaimed a fan. "What a great lady and actress she was. She acted with the best!! What a great life and run she had. Prayers and condolences going out to her family and friends."
"Great Talent"
Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur revisiting "Bosom Buddies" from Mame on the 1987 Tonys = instant serotonin pic.twitter.com/pzTOpwIhMP— Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) October 10, 2022
"She will be so missed, she was such a great talent and a wonderful woman," one more person commented. "I'm blessed to have known her in the early 70's. My prayers are with her family. Now she can be with her beloved husband, may the Rest In Peace."
"Amazing Actress"
I like to think that Angela Lansbury and Robert Osborne are reunited again. pic.twitter.com/1mTMXiozEu— Raquel Stecher @ #MVFF (virtual) (@RaquelStecher) October 11, 2022
"This is so sad I have been watching her since I was a young girl," a sorrowful Facebook user wrote. "I loved her murder she wrote and loved seeing her on broadway the world has lost an amazing actress and human being Rest In Peace sweet lady you will be missed."
"T.V. Grandma"
Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA— Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022
"I love her," someone else offered. "She was an amazing, beautiful talented actress. With an wonderful smile. She was like my t.v. grandma to me. I loved her shows Murder she Wrote. They bring a light harder mystery and enjoyable to watch. She had a wonderful soul and a beautiful. She will missed. May you R.I.P. ANGELA LANSBURY."
"A True Lady..."
My favorite fact about Angela Lansbury is that during her MURDER SHE WROTE era she made it a practice to hire guest actors of the golden age that had aged out of the game because it allowed them to earn the union points they needed for insurance, pensions, etc.— Tess Sharpe (@sharpegirl) October 11, 2022
"A true lady in every sense," another person added. "Beautiful, talented, respected for her body of work and a class act. My you rest in God's arms and your memory be a blessing."
"Range"
Imagine single-handedly fending off a Nazi invasion using witchcraft and that not even being your most iconic or best remembered role. Angela Lansbury had the range. pic.twitter.com/VNyASfOgGe— Philip J. Ellis ❤️💎 Preorder LOVE & OTHER SCAMS (@Philip_Ellis) October 11, 2022
"R.I.P Angela!! What a great lady and actress she was," a fan wrote in a Facebook comment. "She acted with the best!! What a great life and run she had. Prayers and condolences going out to her family and friends."