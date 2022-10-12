Angela Lansbury's Death Sparks Waves of Tributes From Beloved Actress' Fans

Beloved actress Angela Lansbury has passed away, and her death has sparked waves of tributes from adoring fans. On Tuesday, CNN published a statement from Lansbury's family, sharing the sad news. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statement read. No other details were provided.

Lansbury was born in 1925, the daughter of Irish actress Moyna Macgill and English politician Edgar Lansbury. She began working as a professional actress in her 20s and garnered an Academy Award nomination for the film Gaslight (1944) before the age of 25. Lansbury would go on to earn two more Oscar nominations: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962). She was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2013.

Most famously, Lansbury starred in the hit series Murder, She Wrote. During her time on the series, Lansbury racked up a number of Emmy nominations and won four Golden Globes. She previously won two other Golden Globe awards for her roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Manchurian Candidate. Additionally, Lansbury was also the recipient of six Tony Awards throughout her lifetime. Scroll down to read the tributes fans are sharing in the wake of Lansbury's death.