Andy Dick Dragged off ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ for Touching Ivanka Trump in Resurfaced Footage

Just days after being charged with sexual battery, newly resurfaced video of Andy Dick on Jimmy Kimmel Live shows the comedian groping Ivanka Trump.

Resurfaced footage from a 2007 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live is raising eyebrows after the 52-year-old comedian is shown touching and rubbing Ivanka Trump’s legs as an uncomfortable Jimmy Kimmel attempts to pry his hands away.

“You don’t play up the glitter on your legs?” Dick can be heard telling Trump in the video before he reaches over and begins to rub her legs.

Trump, now 36, attempts to brush off the awkward encounter with a laugh as she slaps his hands away. She even tries to remove his hand, but Dick continues to stroke her leg even when Kimmel stands to intervene.

“Andy, please don’t. Donald Trump will kill both of us,” Kimmel says. “Andy, you promised you would behave yourself.”

Dick was eventually dragged off stage by Kimmel and a security member.

“Andy did a segment, he was a little out of it. She [Ivanka] came out… he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet,” Kimmel later told Extra. “He’s Andy. He’s not upset. He’s not apologetic. He’s just nutty. He always makes me a little uncomfortable. You have no idea what he’s going to do next.”

Years later, Dick publicly addressed the incident on his Instagram account, sharing a screenshot of the uncomfortable moment.

“The time I ‘groped’ Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security. Is anybody going to carry Trump off? No joke,” he captioned the image. “Confusing times. (the weird thing is, I shot this same scene a YEAR EARLIER for my movie Danny Roane: First Time Director, but I was peeing on Malcolm in the middle, not groping).”

The 52-year-old comedian, who has become known for his eccentric, controversial, and oftentimes offensive behavior, is currently facing charges of misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after a woman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that he had groped her.

According to the report, the incident occurred in April. The woman, who has not been named, claimed that Dick groped her behind as he passed her on the sidewalk in Hollywood. She also claimed that he made lewd comments towards her.