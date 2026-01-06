Andy Cohen ‘Won’t Be Back’ as CNN New Year’s Eve Host, Report Claims

A new report says Andy Cohen’s time as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage has come to an end.

Celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter recently posted an article noting that CNN is “quietly” preparing to move on from Cohen as Anderson Cooper’s co-host. The Bravo personality is always the broadcast’s perennial wild card, known for his outlandish outbursts and unpredictable on-air behavior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

According to the report, Cohen’s reality TV-esque hosting style is “clashing” with CNN’s attempts to restore their credibility as a sensible news organization.

“This is CNN, not Bravo,” one insider told Shuter. “What works on reality TV doesn’t belong on a serious news network.”

The breaking point for the news network was apparently his drunken, profanity-laced rant regarding New York City’s outgoing mayor Eric Adams, which forced Anderson Cooper and actor BJ Novak to get Cohen to stop talking.

“I just want to say, you got your pardons. Now go off into the sunset,” Cohen said on-air of Adams, who was indicted for taking bribes from foreign sources. “We’ll fiddle with what we have—with what you left us with. Go dance away. We’ll see you at all the parties. You partied your way through four years; we’ll see you at all the clubs.”

The outburst left CNN staff furious, with one network source telling Shuter that the moment “changed everything” for Cohen, and that “[CNN] staff were mortified. The secondhand embarrassment was real.”

Andy Cohen tears into ex-NYC Mayor Eric Adams in wild rant after Times Square ball drop https://t.co/gJ6o0mivTN pic.twitter.com/0dHn0Nhv6v — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2026

Even Anderson Cooper is distancing himself from his co-host and friend, with a source telling Shuter, “Anderson is a journalist… He doesn’t want to babysit someone slurring through political rants.”

Sources described the incident as “embarrassing,” and further noted to Shuter that “CNN is done being embarrassed.”

“The conversation has already happened,” one source told Shuter. “He won’t be back. Enough is enough.”

Cohen has co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Cooper since 2017.