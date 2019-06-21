Andy Cohen Reveals Emotional Story About Anderson Cooper and His Late Mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

Andy Cohen recently revealed an emotional story about Anderson Cooper and his late mom, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Cooper and Cohen are very close friends, and the Watch What Happens Live host recently spoke about the time that Cooper and Vanderbilt both came on his show together.

“When they were on my show, he held her hand for almost the whole show,” Cohen told PEOPLE at a red carpet and talk event for his Bravo talk show’s 10th-anniversary celebration.

“And I remember being very moved by that,” he added. “And I got a chance to see her last week with him, and there he was holding her hand, and it just fills my heart up to think about.”

“I think how sweet — every time I saw her with Anderson, he always held her hand, which really touched me,” Cohen added.

Vanderbilt passed away this week, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer earlier in the month. Following her death, Cooper took to Instagram to memorialize his mother, sharing a series of photos of her and writing a heartfelt caption.

“In the end, after all else is stripped away, there is only love. My mom believed in love more than anyone,” he wrote. “It was her guide, her solace, it’s what drove her, and in her final moments, it is what surrounded her. “i love you, you know that,” she would say to me, and i did, i knew it from the moment i was born, and i will know it till the moment i die. It was her greatest gift to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Jun 18, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

Vanderbilt was 95-years-old at the time of her death, and reportedly retained a net-worth of $200 million.