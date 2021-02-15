Andy Cohen Questions Jamie Dornan's Sexuality After Admitting 'Golden Girls' Admiration

✖

Jamie Dornan recently admitting that he has high admiration for the Golden Girls, and it made Andy Cohen question the actor's sexuality. Dornan was chatting with Cohen on the host's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, when he was asked about being "a big Golden Girls fan." Dornan laughed and replied, "Yeah, huge. Yeah, I’m not ashamed to admit that," He then revealed, "I was in an official Estelle Getty fan club."

Upon hearing that Dornan's affinity for the classic sitcom arose when he was in his late teen years, Cohen inquired, "Were you struggling with your sexuality?" Dornan clarified, "I wasn’t actually, I was very secure in what I felt I wanted, but I just, it’s funny, like, come on, you, can’t, Golden Girls is so funny and it holds up and I, if I’m channel surfing, I stop every time." Dornan then shared that his Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar castmates indulged his Golden Girls obsession by paying tribute to the show when he was done on-set. “This has just reminded me that when I wrapped, these guys sung the theme tune from Golden Girls and changed the lyrics to our experience. And it was unbelievable."

Finally, Cohen asked Dornan what compelled him to join an Estelle Getty fan club at the age of 17. "We can legally drink much younger than you guys," Dornan joked, referring to the drinking age in his native Northern Ireland. "So that definitely played a part."

In another recent interview, Dornan opened up about starring in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, saying that he has "wanted" to work on a big comedy for some time, but those roles never came his way. "I just wouldn’t have been considered for comedies for lots of different reasons; mostly because I’ve played characters that aren’t remotely funny," he explained to Variety. "All my slate is very dramatic and very dark. And I love doing that, but there’s this other side of me that has always wanted to release a version of myself and let something go out of myself that is probably closer to me."

Dornan continued, "I’m a grown-up, I’ve got responsibilities, but often I’m not serious at all. So this just suited me very well. If you’re gonna do your first comedy, like, just make sure you do it with you know, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. That’s just the dream team to find myself with, I feel like a very lucky, lucky boy and I’d love to do more of it." Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is now available to rent on most pay-per-view streaming platforms.