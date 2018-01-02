Twitter Wants Kathy Griffin Back With Anderson Cooper for New Year’s Eve

Without Kathy Griffin co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast next to Anderson Cooper, Twitter users were disappointed in the network’s holiday coverage.

Although the entertaining Bravo host Andy Cohen took Griffin’s place, fans said he didn’t have the same New Year’s magic that Griffin brought to the screen.

Watching @andersoncooper and @Andy on #CNNNYE. There’s something wrong when Anderson seems like the funnier one! So far, score 1 @kathygriffin – 0 #AndyCohen — Tony M (@GreekTonyLive) January 1, 2018

Is it bad that the geico sloth commercial is more entertaining than @andersoncooper with out @kathygriffin #CNNNYE @donlemon to save this show — Geno Walh (@GNO800) January 1, 2018

@kathygriffin Thinking of you tonight. It’s ridiculous how brilliantly funny you are in comparison to those idiots @andycohen & @andersoncooper — Josh (@joshcroberts12) January 1, 2018

Ok. I tried. 2 mins in to CNN’s NYE and had to change. #AndyCohen is so boring. Miss #KathyGriffin. — Chrispy (@ChrispyBrah) January 1, 2018

I’m certain you and @AndyCohen will put on one hilarious show. I shall not, however, tune in. This is @KathyGriffin ‘s gig. You all screwed her over and dumped her by the side of the road. Shame! — james finch (@Mugwort53) December 31, 2017

Andy Cohen to Anderson: I feel like you’re bored with me. America: YES!#CNNNYE — bobby cherry (@GoBobbo) January 1, 2018

Some argued that perhaps it wasn’t Cohen’s fault, but just that no one can make Cooper laugh the way Griffin can.

No one can make Anderson Cooper giggle like Kathy Griffin. No offense to Andy Cohen, but it’s not the same. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/RlTY4KFQ5O — CakeFace912 (@CakeFace912) January 1, 2018

Griffin was fired by CNN last spring after posting a video of herself online in which she was holding a mask styled to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump. She had hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve special with Cooper since 2007.

Cohen’s energetic, entertaining presentation style meshed interestingly with Cooper’s authoritative, newsy style. The two poked fun at each other, quizzing one another on their respective knowledge spheres.

Fans hopeful that a Griffin-Cooper reunion may be in the distant future will have to rely on a little more than hope. Griffin told New York Magazine in August that she and Cooper are no longer friends.

The feeling is most likely mutual, as Cooper made it clear where he stood on Griffin’s controversial photo shoot.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Those words surprised many fans because of the duo’s longtime friendship, and some accused Cooper of throwing her under the bus.

Griffin, who was also once a co-worker with Cohen at Bravo, accused Cohen of rampant misogyny this past fall. The Emmy winner called him “deeply misogynistic” during a 17-minute rant on YouTube and claimed he offered her cocaine — which Cohen denied on Twitter.

“Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” Griffin said.