Amy Schumer Shares TMI Details About Her Pooping Problems to Oprah Winfrey, and Fans Weigh In

Amy Schumer is as real as they get and her latest admission is no different as the comedian revealed to philanthropist and media mogul Oprah Winfrey that she hasn’t pooped since Monday. Let that information soak in, considering today is Saturday. While it’s a very common struggle for almost 42 million Americans per US News, Schumer shared the TMI details while making an appearance on Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour, ready to inspire others and be inspired herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 18, 2020 at 2:19pm PST

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Winfrey posted a series of videos highlighting Schumer’s very frank pooping challenges with the former daytime host even sharing advice with the 38-year-old Trainwreck star.

“How are you feeling?” Winfrey asks in the video.

“I’m feeling so much better, I can’t even complain, except I haven’t pooped since Monday,” Schumer replied. “We’ll save that for the audience. We’ll save for the 15,000 people. A long time. There’s not much comfort happening over here. Any tips?”

Naturally, Winfrey chimes in and shares some some tips for Schumer, inquiring if she’s had that “dieter’s tea.” Schumer discloses she was going to take some medication for the constipation before the event, but was “afraid it would hit while we were on stage” so she decided to wait until after the show to grab it.

In the second video shared with what could only be the miracle that is being in the presence of Winfrey, the new mom shared a text with the 65-year-old, revealing that she finally made a bowel movement: “I just pooped on the plane!” Schumer wrote. Winfrey being the best and so encouraging shouted, “Hey everybody! Amy just pooped on the plane!”

Fans took to the comments section of Winfrey’s Instagram and Twitter posts to chime in on the hilarity, with many commenting alongside a string of laughing emojis, as others just touted Schumer and Winfrey as being “the best.”

“[Laughing out loud] now you know you weren’t thinking ‘TMI’ you are the queen of TMI and that’s why we love you!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

that is what Milk of Magnesia is for. A few pulls off the bottle before bed and in the morning…. LOOK OUT! — Soror Gallatea 🔮🕯️ (@HermeticQabalah) January 18, 2020

Amen ~ to💩 or not to💩 @amyschumer it’s not 😆, but it is 🤣! Girl we see each other! pic.twitter.com/8EmOzUMS5H — ShowStopper Designs (@TreDominguez) January 19, 2020

@amyschumer nailed it. She is my favorite comic. We enjoyed her and Oprah of course you’re the 🐐 GOAT. ❤️ — Deborah Simmons (@DebrSim) January 19, 2020

“She. Was. Everything. So real. We loved her!!!” wrote another fan at Instagram.

“Haha love her realness [laughing emoji,” added another. “And O, you look fantastic!”

“Wow! Oprah you’re beautiful and funny,” another fan added.

“You two are some of my fav people in the world!!!” enthused another. “Thank you for being real people!!!!”

For more details on the 2020 Vision Tour and dates, head to Winfrey’s official website.

Photo credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Oprah