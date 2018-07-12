Amy Schumer Convinces Fans She’s Pregnant With New Photo

Amy Schumer is notoriously secretive when it comes to her private life, and the comedian’s latest social media post has fans speculating that she’s pregnant.

On Thursday, July 12, Schumer shared a pair of photos of herself in a red dress, standing outside on the grass overlooking the water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up,” she wrote, tagging stylist Leesa Evans.

The second photos sees Schumer posing with her husband, chef Chris Fischer.

While Schumer didn’t mention pregnancy, fans immediately began speculating that the cryptic post means the Trainwreck star is expecting her first child.

Schumer’s comments section immediately filled with followers congratulating her and sharing well-wishes.

“Congratulations on your pregnancy,” one fan shared.

“Congratulations!” wrote a second. “Being a mommy is the best gift ever!”

Others questioned the logic, noting that the fact that Schumer tagged her stylist might indicate a joint venture rather than a pregnancy.

“She tagged her stylist friend. That she works with for organizations. Seriously people,” one follower wrote.

Another mused, “She tagged her stylist…i feel like this isn’t a pregnancy announcement.”

Others simply made food jokes, speculating that Schumer was cooking pizza, a burrito or some other item.

Schumer and Fischer married in February of this year, surprising fans with the news as the pair had made their relationship Instagram official just days before their wedding was reported.

People shares that the two exchanged vows in front of famous friends including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade, with Evans telling the outlet that Schumer decided on her dress just days before the wedding.

“It was kind of an amazing and effortless experience,” Evans told PeopleStyle. “Amy said, ‘Text me when you wake up, Chris and I want to get married.’ And then I called her when I woke up and she was like, ‘Let’s try on dresses today.’ It was literally that of spur of the moment.”

In the end, Schumer settled on a lace and tulle Monique Lhuillier gown accented with embroidery.

“What a good idea to marry a chef,” Schumer cracked during an April appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I’m sorry, it’s the best.”

When asked if she ever has to cook, Schumer replied, “I never have and I never will now, yeah. No, I’m not going to. It’s great. It’s the smartest thing by far.”

While discussing her wedding, the 37-year-old noted that she didn’t exactly remember what was on the menu.

“I was so drunk,” she said. “I had the best time, the best time. I ate at one point but just more so I could keep going.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin