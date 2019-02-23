Amy Schumer Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy Struggles

Amy Schumer is going to take it easy for the remainder of her pregnancy.

The I Feel Pretty star took to Instagram Friday to announce she was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her comedy tour due to frequent nausea related to hyperemesis, a severe pregnancy condition.

“Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour,” the 37-year-old comedian shared with her followers Friday, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

“The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good,” Schumer reassured fans, however, adding, “But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes.”

“I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it’s(sic) sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I do love stand up and money!” she continued. “But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like, ‘Bitch, are you ok? Take it easy’ but it’s still embarrassing to have to cancel.”

Fans of the comedian took to the comments section of the post to shower the mother-to-be with compliments and understanding.

“Take care. Sending you good karma,” one user commented.

“Mumma you are doing more than i ever did having the horrible HG . If anyone doesn’t understand its because they have never suffered this. The end is so near!!” Another Instagram user related.

“Never apologize for taking care of yourself Mama! You’ve got this!” A third fan wrote.

Schumer, who is expecting with husband Chris Fischer, has not had an easy pregnancy. Back in November, Schumer was forced to cancel several shows due to hyperemesis, and the following month she shared a graphic update on social media featuring her vomiting.

The comedian’s career will celebrate a big milestone, however, as her second stand-up comedy special for Netflix, titled Amy Schumer Growing, will be hitting the streaming platform on March 19.

The special will likely reference her pregnancy, as Schumer typically takes anecdotes and experiences from her life and turns them into jokes for her routines.

“I don’t like it,” she joked at the beginning of her recent tour. “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

One of her least favorite parts, she said, was people’s tendency to guess the gender.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

