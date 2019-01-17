Amy Schumer Blasts Instagram Account That Photoshopped Her Image

Amy Schumer blasted an Instagram account that Photoshopped her image, calling it “not good for our culture.”

On late Wednesday, Schumer shared a screenshot from an Instagram account called “get_insta_ready,” which posted a red carpet photo of Schumer before and after the user edited it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“DM me pictures you would like to post and I will make them insta ready [peace sign emoji]! Like what [I] did with Amy Schumer? I will do that for you too,” the caption read. The user also added dozens of hashtags, including “slim face,” “enlarge eyes,” “nose lift,” “transformation,” “photoshop” and “nice pics.”

Schumer spotted the post and called the user out.

“Woof this is not good for our culture,” Schumer wrote. “I like how I look and don’t want to look like a carbon copy of this one type woman you feel is the best way to look.”

After Schumer slammed the Instagram page, the user took it down.

Schumer has long spoken out against manipulating her image with photo editing software. Last year, while promoting I Feel Pretty, Schumer told CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King she wanted to show off her real body, including her flaws. After all, body image was a major part of a film about a woman who struggled with body image until she is convinced she is the most beautiful woman in the world after an accident.

“I said, ‘Do not retouch me in this movie. Do not retouch anything,’” Schumer told King. “You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever….It’s like, I feel great. And I just want, I want other women, other people to — to feel good about themselves. And I think walking out of this movie you really do.”

Schumer also said she was inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s single “Humble.”

“Kendrick [Lamar] has that line, like… he’s tired of the Photoshop,” Schumer said. “He wants cellulite, stretch marks. I’m, like, ‘Well, here I am, Kendrick.’”

I Feel Pretty was met with backlash from critics who said it actually perpetuated body shaming. In an April interview with Vulture, Schumer called the criticism “disappointing” and said the film’s ending makes it clear there is a positive message in it.

“There’s been a lot of projection. I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks,’” the 36-year-old said at the time. “But first off, it’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful, it’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some. Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance. We all struggle with self-esteem. I certainly have … it’s not our place to say who should be allowed to have low self-esteem.”

Schumer said one of the messages of the film was that everyone struggles with body image.

“I have become a rich and famous person, and I am no happier now than I was when I was waiting tables. That’s the truth,” she said. “…To me, that’s a little comforting and a little depressing. Happiness can’t start with external stuff, whether that’s money or success or your body.”

Schumer is expecting her first baby with husband Chris Fischer. The Inside Amy Schumer star has been open about her struggles during the pregnancy on Instagram, but has felt well enough to continue her stand-up tour.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images