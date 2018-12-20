‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B’s Daughter Looked After by Eddie Murphy Following Emergency Surgery

Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, is relying on her ex-partner, Eddie Murphy as she recovers from her recent injury.

The America’s Got Talent judge, who is recovering from emergency surgery for two broken ribs is leaving her 11-year-old daughter Angel with her father, actor Murphy, in Los Angeles while she gets back on her feet.

“Angel is very well cared for,” one source told Us Weekly. “Eddie and Angel have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.”

While Brown recovers in England — with doctors telling her not to travel until she is better — Angel is spending quality time with her siblings, including a newborn baby brother.

Murphy, 57, recently welcomed son Max with his fiancee, Paige Butcher, on Nov. 30. The couple are also parents of 2-year-old Izzy. Murphy has a total of 10 children, ranging in ages from two weeks to 29 years old.

The Spice Girls member and Murphy dated for nine months in 2006. The Brutally Honest author still has a lot of love for her former boyfriend despite their nasty breakup.

The couple made headlines at the time after Murphy demanded a DNA paternity test when Brown became pregnant. The test would eventually confirm that he was the father of the baby.

“He’s such a loving, caring, respectful person,” Brown said of Murphy in early December on Steve Harvey’s talk show. The America’s Got Talent judge also acknowledged that the exes have come a long way in the last 12 years.

“It took a while to get there because we broke up not in the happiest circumstances,” she added.

She also added at the time that she had no regrets when it came to that relationship.

“We were madly in love and we’ve got a gorgeous daughter to prove it,” she told Harvey. “And now everything’s good.”

The singer got severely hut after she fell down a flight of stairs while she stayed at a friend’s house in London on Dec. 8. Brown revealed her painful injuries in an Instagram post at the time.

“Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling, (sic)” she wrote. “For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain. But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”