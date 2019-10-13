‘American Idol’ Alum and ‘Bold Type’ Star Katie Stevens Gets Married to Longtime Boyfriend

Former American Idol singer Katie Stevens and her longtime boyfriend Paul DiGiovanni tied the knot on Saturday. The couple have been together for fie years and got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2017. However, Stevens did not announce their engagement until Valentine’s Day 2018, when she showed off a picture with the engagement ring.

Us Weekly confirmed the couple married on Saturday. However, Stevens has not broken the news herself on Instagram yet.

Back on Feb. 14, 2018, Stevens showed off the engagement ring, adding, “When someone asks if you’re engaged and you flash them some sparkle… love you endlessly [DiGiovanni] thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever!”

A month before the wedding, Stevens shared another post dedicated to her now-husband, including a photo of the couple kissing.

“So close to forever with you,” she wrote. “The bells and whistles of the party, the details that are so easy to stress about, don’t matter. What matters is this. Me and you. I love you.”

A few days later, Stevens had her bachelorette party with her The Bold Type co-star Meghann Fahy and Freeform producer Bianca Iermieri.

“This girl made me feel so special this weekend and planned me a bachelorette night filled with the best people and most hysterical experiences! thank you,” she wrote on Sept. 17.

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary on Jan. 30. DiGiovanni marked the occasion on Instagram, describing their first date.

“I asked her on a date to yoga 5 years ago today. and of course we’ve had our share of ups and downdogs but it’s not a stretch to say that we’ll always bend over backwards for each other,” the former Boys Like Girls guitarist, 31, wrote.

Stevens, 26, shot to fame when she finished eighth in American Idol Season 9. She played Karma Ashcroft in the MTV series Faking It from 2014 to 2016 and now stars as Jane Sloan on Freeform’s The Bold Type.

As for DiGiovanni, he was a founding member of the group Boys Like Girls. He now works as a songwriter and producer in Nashville, according to his Instagram bio.

During a June 2018 interview with PopSugar, Stevens revealed that DiGiovanni proposed in a letter she sent her back in 2015 when they were in a long-distance relationship.

“He wrote like, ‘Open when you’re on the plane to see me,’ ‘Open when [you] wake up early,’ ‘Open when you miss me,’ and one letter said, ‘Do not open until I say so. Important,” she recalled. Stevens said she followed the instructions and there was one letter she did not open for three years.

“I had it in my nightstand table for three years,” she said. “And he stole it out of my nightstand, brought it to Switzerland, and I opened it, and it said, ‘Katie, marry me?’”

Stevens told Jimmy Kimmel in April she was a Boys Like Girls fan as a teenager, even going to one of their concerts seven years before she finally met DiGiovanni.

